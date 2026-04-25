Fed Up With High Prices, Americans Are Importing Homes Directly From China

A growing number of Americans are turning to Chinese suppliers to cut the cost of building and renovating their homes, bypassing traditional retailers such as Home Depot and local contractors, according to CNN.

Gennadiy Tsygan, an engineer from Baltimore, flew to China in 2024 to source materials for his new house directly from factories. His finished home features floor-to-ceiling windows, magnetic-locking doors and European-style fittings, and he estimates he saved as much as 100,000 dollars (Rs 95 Lakhs) through the process.

As reported by CNN, the price of home construction materials in the United States has risen by three per cent over the past year, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Metal moulding and trim is up 45 per cent year-on-year, while lumber prices have climbed eight per cent.

Will Mueller, Tsygan's builder, told CNN that materials can account for as much as two-thirds of the total cost of a custom home.

Tsygan said the brown siding on his home was sold at a 150% markup on Amazon and "mostly imported from China anyways." The floor-to-ceiling windows were unaffordable domestically, and the sound-proof, magnetic-locked doors were almost four times more expensive in the United States, according to local websites.

The trend has gained considerable attention on social media, where Chinese sourcing agents and manufacturers advertise directly to American homeowners, promising to deliver cabinets, tiles and other materials to their doors at a fraction of domestic prices. One sourcing agent claimed it was possible to purchase all the building materials for a new house for less than 10,000 dollars.

However, the process carries significant risks. Tariffs on Chinese goods have been highly unpredictable, reaching 145 per cent at one point. Delivery delays are common, language barriers can cause complications, and specialist labour is often required to interpret instructions and adjust measurements.

Tsygan himself described the experience as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity, but cautioned that it is "complex and riddled with risks" and far from a straightforward way to save money.