FBI Releases Mugshots Of Charlie Kirk's Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson

After a three-manhunt, the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been captured, US authorities said on Friday.
"We got him," Utah Governor Spencer Cox told a press conference.
The accused, identified as Tyler Robinson is a 22-year-old who was caught after a family memeber helped to turn him in to the police. The Utah governor says that Robinson has acted alone, although the investigation is ongoing.
His arrest was first disclosed by US President Donald Trump who in an interview with Fox News said, "With a high degree of certainty, we have him."
Charlie Kirk, Trump's staunch ally was killed by a single shot, in what the Utah governor called a "political assassination". Later on, authorities found a high-powered, bolt-action rifle near the shooting scene.
The rifle was founded in a wooded area along the shooter's fleeing path, per the information shared by law enforcement.
Kirk had been speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point USA -- a non-profit organisation he co-founded when he was shot.
"He wanted to help young people, and he didn't deserve this," Trump said Friday. "He was really a good person."
The shooting drew bipartisan condemnation amd Trump ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff and issued a presidential proclamation.
