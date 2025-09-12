FBI Releases Mugshots Of Charlie Kirk's Murder Suspect Tyler Robinson

After a three-manhunt, the man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been captured, US authorities said on Friday.

"We got him," Utah Governor Spencer Cox told a press conference.

The accused, identified as Tyler Robinson is a 22-year-old who was caught after a family memeber helped to turn him in to the police. The Utah governor says that Robinson has acted alone, although the investigation is ongoing.

Tyler Robinson, 22

Photo Credit: FBI

His arrest was first disclosed by US President Donald Trump who in an interview with Fox News said, "With a high degree of certainty, we have him."

Charlie Kirk, Trump's staunch ally was killed by a single shot, in what the Utah governor called a "political assassination". Later on, authorities found a high-powered, bolt-action rifle near the shooting scene.

The rifle was founded in a wooded area along the shooter's fleeing path, per the information shared by law enforcement.

Kirk had been speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point USA -- a non-profit organisation he co-founded when he was shot.

"He wanted to help young people, and he didn't deserve this," Trump said Friday. "He was really a good person."

The shooting drew bipartisan condemnation amd Trump ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff and issued a presidential proclamation.