FBI Pick Kash Patel To Be Grilled Over Promise To Persecute Trump's Foes

Kash Patel, President Trump's nominee for FBI director, is set to face intense scrutiny from Democratic senators at his confirmation hearing. Patel's loyalty to Trump and his desire to overhaul the FBI have raised concerns about his ability to maintain the bureau's independence.

As a former aide to the House Intelligence Committee and ex-federal prosecutor, Patel has been vocal about his skepticism of government surveillance and the "deep state." His comments have alarmed critics, who point to his lack of experience and questionable judgment. In a podcast interview, Patel suggested that he would "shut down" the FBI's headquarters and reopen it as a "museum of the deep state." He also stated that he would send the 7,000 employees to "go chase down criminals" and "go be cops."

Patel's close relationship with Trump has also raised eyebrows. He was part of a small group of supporters who accompanied Trump to his recent criminal trial in New York, where he told reporters that Trump was the victim of an "unconstitutional circus." This level of loyalty is unusual for an FBI director, who is typically expected to maintain a level of independence from the president.

Last month, Christopher A. Wray, the previous FBI director stepped down from his position after President Donald Trump said that he would fire him if he did not leave.

Democratic senators, including Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, have expressed apprehension about Patel's fitness to serve as FBI director. Durbin stated that Patel lacks the experience, judgment, and temperament to lead the agency. "I'm deeply concerned about his fitness to serve as FBI Director," Durbin said. "He has neither the experience, the judgment, nor the temperament to head this critical agency."

Republican allies of Trump, however, have rallied around Patel, seeing him as someone who can shake up the bureau and provide needed change. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, has pledged to support Patel's nomination, saying that he has spent hours with him discussing his qualifications and vision for the FBI.

The confirmation hearing is expected to be contentious, with Democrats likely to press Patel on his past comments and his ability to maintain the FBI's independence. Patel's nomination has already sparked controversy, with some critics accusing him of being unqualified and unfit for the role.

One of the key issues that Democrats are likely to raise is Patel's book, "Government Gangsters," in which he identifies several current and former FBI officials as targets for investigation. This has raised concerns about Patel's ability to lead the agency impartially and without targeting perceived enemies.

