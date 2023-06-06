Fattah: 5 Points On Hypersonic Missile Unveiled By Iran

The hypersonic missile has a range of 1,400 kilometres and uses solid propellants, allowing high manoeuvrability. Its name has been chosen by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and translates to "the opener", the Al-Jazeera report said.

Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, hypersonic ones fly on a trajectory low in the atmosphere, enabling them to reach their targets more quickly and with less chance of being intercepted by modern air defences.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the chief of the aerospace force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, had announced that they are developing a hypersonic missile at an event in November last year.

Iran says Fattah represents a "generational leap" for its missile technology. "Fattah cannot be destroyed by any other missile due to how it moves in different directions and at different altitudes," Mr Hajizadeh had said at the event last year.