Video: Man And His Son Survive As Train Passes Over Them In Bangladesh

A father and his infant son have survived after both fell onto the tracks at a railway station in Bangladesh as a train was pulling away, with the father shielding the child beneath his own body as eight carriages passed over them.

The family had travelled from Brahmanbaria to Bhairab aboard the Titas commuter train. According to the Bangladeshi newspaper Daily Sun, the service arrived at the station approximately one and a half hours behind schedule. As the train began to move off again, the father attempted to disembark while carrying his child, but the infant slipped from his hands and fell into the narrow gap between the train and the platform edge.

Watch the video here:

A little boy who jumped onto the train tracks in Bangladesh was rescued at the last moment by his father. pic.twitter.com/wi7GwQnjN7 — 1880 News (@1880News) April 30, 2026

The father jumped down instantly. He gathered the child in his arms, pressed himself flat against the platform wall, and held on as eight coaches of the moving train passed directly over them. Both escaped without serious injury.

Falu Mia, a counter attendant on the Titas commuter train, said the family had been attempting to leave the train while it was already in motion. He confirmed that the father reacted immediately, gripping the child tightly and flattening himself against the wall beside the tracks, which allowed both of them to survive as the train cleared the station.

While this was happening, other passengers on board helped the child's mother disembark safely from the train.

Onlookers watched in horror, unable to intervene in time. Once the train had passed, bystanders rushed forward and were seen applauding the father for his rapid and instinctive response.

Footage of the incident has since spread widely on social media, with many viewers praising the father's courage and calm under pressure. Several described him as a hero.