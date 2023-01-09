'Fascist Forces': President Lula Condemns Assault On Brazil's Congress

Lula is in the southeastern city of Araraquara, where he is visiting a region hit by floods.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the invasion of Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday by "fascist fanatics," after supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro unleashed scenes of chaos in the capital.

The veteran leftist, who defeated Bolsonaro in a divisive election to take office a week ago, signed a decree declaring a federal intervention in Brasilia, giving his government special powers to restore law and order in the capital after a sea of Bolsonaro supporters overwhelmed security forces to invade the seat of power.

"We will find out who these vandals are, and they will be brought down with the full force of the law," Lula said from the southeastern city of Araraquara, where he was visiting a region hit by severe floods.

