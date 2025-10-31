Family Of Andrew's Accuser Say Her Courage "Brought Down A Prince"

The family of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexual assault, hailed the British king's decision to strip his brother of his royal titles, saying her courage had "brought down a prince".

"Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage," the family said in a statement sent to the BBC.

"Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and countless other survivors like her."

