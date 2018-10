Facebook had originally said up to 50 million accounts were affected in the cyberattack

Facebook says hackers accessed personal data of 29 million users in a breach disclosed late last month.

The leading social network had originally said up to 50 million accounts were affected in a cyberattack that exploited a trio of software flaws to steal "access tokens" that enable people to automatically log back into the social network.

"We now know that fewer people were impacted than we originally thought," Facebook vice president of product management Guy Rosen said in an online post.