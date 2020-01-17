Facebook Only Wants To Make Money, Their Behaviour 'Shameful': US Speaker

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Facebook doesn't care about the impact on children. (File)

In a rare rebuke of Facebook, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accused the social networking platform of misleading the American people and "schmoozing" US President Donald Trump's administration out of anti-trust action.

Ms Pelosi, during her weekly press briefing in Washington on Thursday, said that Facebook has been very abusive of the great opportunity that technology has given them.

"My thought about them is that all they want is their tax cuts and no antitrust action against them, and they schmooze this administration in that regard because so far that is what they've received," Ms Pelosi said.

She was replying to a question whether Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg have too much power.

Several US lawmakers, including Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, have been pitching to break up Facebook.

Ms Warren even successfully ran a fake ad on the social media platform that claimed "Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election".

According to Ms Pelosi, Facebook intends to be accomplices for misleading the American people "with money from God knows where".

"They didn't even check on the money from Russia in the last election. They never even thought they should. They have been very irresponsible," she said. "I think their behaviour is shameful."

Facebook is yet to issue a statement on Ms Pelosi's comments.

"Facebook's business model is strictly to make money. They don't care about the impact on children. They don't care about the impact on truth," Ms Pelosi added.

