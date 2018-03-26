Facebook CEO Among Those Invited To Testify At US Senate Hearing

Senator Charles Grassley, the committee's chairman, said he invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg "to testify at the hearing to discuss Facebook's past and future policies regarding the protection and monitoring of consumer data."
Facebook is facing pressure from advertisers as the social network struggles with government scrutiny following allegations that a political consultancy gained inappropriate access to data on 50 million Facebook users.
