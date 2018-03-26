Facebook CEO Among Those Invited To Testify At US Senate Hearing Facebook is facing pressure from advertisers as the social network struggles with government scrutiny following allegations that a political consultancy gained inappropriate access to data on 50 million Facebook users.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mark Zuckerberg has been invited to discuss Facebook's policies regarding protection of consumer data. Washington: The US Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday it had invited the chief executives of Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc and Twitter Inc to testify at an April 10 hearing on data privacy.



Senator Charles Grassley, the committee's chairman, said he invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg "to testify at the hearing to discuss Facebook's past and future policies regarding the protection and monitoring of consumer data."



Facebook is facing pressure from advertisers as the social network struggles with government scrutiny following allegations that a political consultancy gained inappropriate access to data on 50 million Facebook users.



A Facebook spokesman said the company had received the invitation and was reviewing it.

