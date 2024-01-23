'Facade': YouTuber MrBeast After Earning $2,50,000 From Elon Musk's X

As per the screengrab, MrBeast will make $2,63,655 off his video.

Popular YouTuber MrBeast recently uploaded a video "directly" on Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform X and amassed 161 million views in eight days. The video was widely shared on the platform by Mr Musk and X Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino. Now, the internet sensation has stated that his clip titled "$1 vs $100,000,000 Car" made over $2,50,000 (approximately Rs 2 crore). However, the YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson called the whole experience a "facade".

"MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000. But it's a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you'd experience," the YouTuber posted on X and shared a screenshot of his account's analytics as proof. As per the screengrab, he will make $263,655 off his video. In another post, he wrote, "I'm gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made)."

MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000! 😲



But it's a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you'd experience pic.twitter.com/nViVpZbWBb — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 22, 2024

Since being shared, his post has amassed a variety of reactions online.

"I can confirm I saw an ad of you on your video," said a person.

Another said, "'Advertisers' or a boost from Elon himself?"

"I received your video a couple times as an AD haha. Appreciate you calling that out. I wonder what it would've made without it getting promoted ads like that. Fun experiment!" commented a user.

A user stated, "the video was pushed to my feed 5 times and always had an automatic preroll. haven't seen any other content on x do that. wonder what the real non inflated payout is by comparison."

"Your ad revenue is at a rate 100s of times higher than mine," commented a person.

A user remarked, "bro took all the revenue for himself."

It is to be noted that in contrast to YouTube, which merely needs 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of viewing in the previous year to be eligible for monetisation, users on X must pay $8 per month for Premium or $16 per month for Premium+ in order to be eligible for a portion of the advertising revenue.

Initially, when Mr Musk had asked Mr Donaldson to upload videos on the microblogging platform, he refused and said that his videos "cost millions to make" and it would not fund "a fraction" of the cost if he uploaded them on X.

Meanwhile, according to Forbes, the creator's annual earnings hit a whopping $82 million between June 2022 and June 2023. MrBeast also has several business ventures and routinely supports charitable causes. Despite being active on YouTube since 2012, MrBeast just became well-known in 2018 after giving thousands of cash to obscure Twitch streamers and YouTubers.

