The BBC's press team said Aung Thura was missing on its verified Twitter account.

A Burmese journalist with BBC's Myanmar language service is 'missing' after being taken away by unidentified men on Friday, the media company said, voicing deep concern for his safety.

"We are extremely concerned about our BBC News Burmese Reporter, Aung Thura, who was taken away by unidentified men", the BBC's press team said on its verified Twitter account.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)