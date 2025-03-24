"Extreme Day Trips": This UK Woman Takes International Flights And Returns Home By Bedtime

For most people, an international vacation involves taking time off, packing a suitcase, and spending several days exploring a new destination. However, a growing trend is redefining that experience. Travel enthusiasts fly to foreign countries, spend just a single day there, and return home the same night, per BBC. These whirlwind journeys, known as "extreme day trips," are gaining popularity, proving that unforgettable travel experiences don't always require an extended stay.

Monica Stott, a 37-year-old travel blogger from Wrexham, has mastered the art of one-day international trips, visiting cities like Milan, Bergamo, Lisbon, Amsterdam, and even Reykjavik- all within just a few hours. While the idea of cramming an entire city experience into a single day might seem overwhelming, Monica believes these whirlwind trips still offer the excitement of a full vacation.

"I think people are always surprised that you really do feel like you've had a holiday," she said.

Her journey into extreme day trips started unexpectedly through work-related travel.

"My first few extreme day trips were to Ireland for client meetings. I'd often fly over for an hour or two and then head back home. Eventually, I realized I could extend my stay and turn it into a full day of exploration."

Inspired by online communities where travellers shared their one-day adventures, Monica decided to try it for leisure.

She believes the most exciting part of a vacation usually happens at the beginning, making a short trip just as satisfying as a longer getaway.

"There's research suggesting that most of your best holiday memories happen in the first one or two days. When I thought about it, I agreed. A lot of the best moments are when you first arrive."

"You land in time for breakfast, fit in as much as possible, and fly home that night. It's an intense, busy, and exhilarating experience."

While Monica prefers exploring one city at a time, 18-year-old student Luka Chijutomi-Ghosh from Cardiff takes an even more extreme approach-crossing multiple countries in just a few hours.

His first experience with the trend was spontaneous.

"It started on Christmas Eve when I found a return flight to Prague for under 15 pounds. I booked it immediately, but then I realized the flight landed at 9 PM and returned to the UK at 9 AM," he said.

"So, I decided to treat it as if it were daytime-sleep during the day and explore the city at night."

After realizing that a few hours were enough to experience a destination, Luka took it a step further. While in Paris, he challenged himself to visit as many neighbouring countries as possible in a single day.

"I travelled to Luxembourg, Brussels, and Amsterdam before returning to Paris-all in one day," he said.

Extreme day trips are rapidly gaining popularity, with Facebook groups dedicated to the trend attracting hundreds of thousands of members. Many travellers see it as an affordable way to check off bucket-list destinations without taking long vacations or spending on expensive accommodations.

"People often say they'd love to visit places like Paris or Rome but don't have the time or money for a long trip. This is a way around that," Monica explained.

Luka, who carefully manages his travel budget, views these trips as a smarter alternative to other expenses.

"I think about how much I spend on a student night out-sometimes 60 pounds or 70 pounds. If I can get a return flight for under 20 pounds and explore a whole new city instead, why not?" he said.