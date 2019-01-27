Explosion In The Hague Causes Front Of A Building To Collapse: Report

RTL News said that a blast of unknown origin had caused "houses to collapse" and that people might be trapped under the rubble.

Emergency services were at the scene in Hague, local media reported


The Hague: 

An explosion in the Hague caused the front of a building to collapse, local media reported on Sunday.

A story and photograph published by local news service Omroep West said a single building had collapsed after a blast and emergency services were at the scene.



