Explosion In The Hague Causes Front Of A Building To Collapse: Report

An explosion in the Hague caused the front of a building to collapse, local media reported on Sunday.
RTL News said that a blast of unknown origin had caused "houses to collapse" and that people might be trapped under the rubble.
A story and photograph published by local news service Omroep West said a single building had collapsed after a blast and emergency services were at the scene.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)