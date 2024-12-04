Explained: Why South Korea Lawmakers Are Demanding President's Impeachment

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's government early on Wednesday lifted martial law after a tense night of political drama at South Korea's National Assembly, where lawmakers defied security forces to vote against his declaration, while thousands of people protested on the streets. The martial law was in effect for about six hours and was formally lifted during a Cabinet meeting, where lawmakers rejected his attempt to ban political activity and censor the media.

The President's shocking bid to impose South Korea's first martial law in over four decades plunged Asia's fourth-largest economy into the deepest turmoil in its modern democratic history. After the law was lifted, South Korean lawmakers on Wednesday called for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Call To Impeach Parliament

A coalition of lawmakers from opposition parties said they planned to propose a bill to impeach Mr Yoon, on Wednesday which should be voted on within 72 hours, unless he immediately resigned. If Mr Yoon "does not resign immediately, the Democratic Party will immediately initiate impeachment proceedings in line with the will of the people," it said in a statement.

"Even if martial law is lifted, he cannot avoid treason charges. It was clearly revealed to the entire nation that President Yoon could no longer run the country normally. He should step down," senior DP member of parliament Park Chan-dae said in a statement.

The National Assembly can impeach the president if more than two-thirds of lawmakers vote for it. A trial is then held by the constitutional court, which can confirm it with a vote by six of the nine justices. Mr Yoon's party controls 108 seats in the 300-member legislature.

Six Hours Of Martial Law In South Korea

Mr Yoon, who has been in office since 2022, shocked the nation on Tuesday night by declaring martial law to thwart "anti-state forces" among his domestic political opponents. Yoon Suk-yeol's drastic decision also mentioned the threat from North Korea. However, as the night unfolded, it became clear that the move was not spurred by external threats but by the President's own political troubles.

After Mr Yoon's announcement of martial law, South Korea's military said activities by parliament and political parties would be banned, and that media and publishers would be under the control of the martial law command. Helmeted troops briefly tried to enter the parliament building. Parliamentary aides were seen trying to push the soldiers back by spraying fire extinguishers.

While opposition lawmakers rushed to parliament to push through an emergency vote to reverse the order, thousands of people gathered outside the building to protest against the decree. All 190 lawmakers who participated in the vote, even several from Mr Yoon's own party, voted for lifting martial law. Dramatic footage from the proceedings showed troops stationed at parliament leaving the site after the vote.

Protesters outside the National Assembly parliament shouted and clapped. "We won!" they chanted.

A few hours later, a defeated Mr Yoon accepted the parliament's vote and lifted the martial law order. Under South Korean law, the president must immediately lift martial law if parliament demands it by a majority vote.

Protests are expected to continue in South Korea, including near the National Assembly where thousands of people gathered late on Tuesday to call to block Mr Yoon's order and then demand his arrest and resignation. Some companies including Naver Corp and LG Electronics Inc advised employees to work from home.

A Look At Yoon Suk-yeol's Politics

Mr Yoon, a career prosecutor, squeezed out a victory in the tightest presidential election in South Korean history in 2022. He rode a wave of discontent over economic policy, scandals and gender wars, aiming to reshape the political future of Asia's fourth-largest economy. But he has been unpopular, with his support ratings hovering at around 20 per cent for months, according to a report by Reuters.

His People Power Party suffered a landslide defeat at a parliamentary election in April this year, ceding control of the unicameral assembly to opposition parties that captured nearly two-thirds of the seats.

Martial Law And Its History In South Korea

Martial law is the temporary replacement of civilian government by military rule in a time of emergency when civil authorities are deemed unable to function.

South Korea's martial law entails total prohibition of all political activities, complete media control, and a total ban on protests and rallies. It also says that misinformation is punishable. It also orders medical staff, including doctors, medics, nurses, and other medical personnel including trainees - both in service and retired- to return to the medical field within 48 hours. It also says that any anti-state forces and subversive forces would be prosecuted.



There have been more than a dozen instances of martial law being declared since South Korea was established as a republic in 1948.

In 1980, a group of military officers led by Chun Doo-hwan forced then-President Choi Kyu-hah to proclaim martial law to crush calls by the opposition, labour and students for the restoration of democratic government.

The law had never been invoked since the country became a parliamentary democracy in 1987 before Mr Yoon pulled the trigger on Tuesday.

Market Destabalised

South Korean stocks opened down around 2 per cent on Wednesday, while the won steadied to trade around 1,418 to the dollar, having plunged to a two-year low.

The Asian country's finance ministry promised to pour in money if needed to prop up volatile financial markets after Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong held emergency meetings overnight.

"We will inject unlimited liquidity into stocks, bonds, short-term money market as well as forex market for the time being until they are fully normalised," the government said in a statement.

"Bullet Dodged"

The crisis in a country that has been a democracy since the 1980s, and is a US ally and major Asian economy, caused international alarm.

"South Korea as a nation dodged a bullet, but President Yoon may have shot himself in the foot," said Danny Russel, vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute think tank in the United States.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he welcomed Yoon's decision to rescind the martial law declaration. "We continue to expect political disagreements to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law," Blinken said in a statement.

Some 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea to guard against the nuclear-armed North.