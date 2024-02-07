Explained: Why Is Rapper Drake Trending On Social Media

Grammy award-winning artist Drake

Canadian rapper Drake was trending on social media after an explicit leaked video of the artist was shared online, as per the Independent. The clip appears to show the singer naked and engaging in a sexual act. Adin Ross, a popular Kick streamer, who has appeared in several videos with Drake, sent him a voice memo about the clip.

As per the outlet, Mr Ross said, "We was just looking at the s***. It's like crazy bro, like god damn. You're blessed with your voice, you're blessed with performing, you're blessed to be you, you're blessed to be number one and you're also blessed to have a f***ing missile."

Subsequently, Mr Ross stated that Drake responded to his text, by "putting like eight laughing emojis" and implying that he may utilise the streamer's voice note for his "next album intro."

The rapper has not commented on the alleged leak, which several have speculated appears to be recorded on his private jet. However, hours after the leak, he posted a photo on his Instagram stories which is speculated to have been taken in the cockpit of his private jet. He wrote in the story, "Cashville I'm home."

This comes days after sexually inappropriate and offensive AI-generated images of American singer Taylor Swift were circulated on social media, which left her fans and followers fuming

Some of the AI photos of Ms Swift that were circulated showed her in explicit poses during a Kansas City Chiefs game. It is to be noted the pop star has attended several NFL matches this season amid her relationship with Travis Kelce.

It was discovered that the pictures originated from an AI celebrity porn website on January 15.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also addressed the incident. "We are alarmed by the reports of the circulation of false images. We are going to do what we can to deal with this issue," a Bloomberg report quoted her as saying.