Explained: What Are Gerbara Drones Used By Russia In Polish Incursion

A suspected Russian drone incursion in Poland on Wednesday, which provoked deep alarm as Moscow's war in Ukraine spilled onto the territory of a NATO member, was conducted at least in part with Gerbera drones, according to a Polish army official.

Here is what we know about the Gerbera:

* It is a cheap long-range drone which Ukrainian intelligence says is made of materials like plywood and foam and assembled at Russia's vast Yelabuga facility.

* It has a broad wingspan of 2.5 m, maximum weight of 18 kg, maximum speed of 160 kph, maximum range of 600 km, and small engine at the back spinning a wooden propeller, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

* Ukraine and Western analysts say Russia uses the Gerbera as a cheap way to saturate Ukraine's air defences.

* It can be used as a decoy, drawing the attention of air defences away from much pricier Shahed drones, which carry powerful warheads. However, analysts say that since its introduction, other versions of the Gerbera with light warheads or reconnaissance equipment have emerged.

"Gerberas are usually employed as part of a mix of systems," said Fabian Hinz, research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. "It therefore seems possible that the incursion featured other Unmanned Aerial Vehicle systems of which we have not yet seen debris."

* According to Ukraine, the Gerbera is assembled in Russia from kits supplied by Chinese manufacturer Skywalker Technology.

Beijing insists it is neutral in the war and denies supplying military assistance to Russia.

* Ukraine's intelligence agency also says it found electronic components from U.S. and European manufacturers in the Gerbera, despite restrictions on exports of dual-use technologies to Russia.

