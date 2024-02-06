Explained: Can Imran Khan Be Hanged? What Pak Army Law Says

Imran Khan faces some 150 cases. The most serious is a case filed in May 2023, in which he could get the death penalty if he is found guilty. After Imran Khan was arrested in the Al Qadir Trust corruption case in May 2023, his supporters had vandalised and set government buildings on fire.

The PTI members also attacked Pakistan Army bases in different areas and the headquarters in Rawalpindi. In the May 9 violence case, more than 100 people including Imran Khan were accused and charged under laws dealing with terrorism.

This has been considered a case of war against Pakistan. Section 59 of the Pakistan Army Act has provisions that says anyone who takes up arms against Pakistan and attacks Pakistan's army or security forces can be sentenced to death.

The case of May 9 is going on in a military court. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court currently banned the military court from pronouncing its verdict. The way Imran Khan opened a front against the Pakistan Army, he has been considered the mastermind of the May 9 violence.

Eyewitnesses have given statements against Imran Khan, holding him responsible for inciting violence. Imran Khan calls the allegations against him baseless. He calls the May 9 violence a conspiracy to defame PTI.

Imran Khan says the conspiracy was discussed under an agreement in London between Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistani Army. He alleged the Pakistan Army has made a deal to bring Nawaz Sharif to power.

Imran Khan's party's symbol - the cricket bat - has been snatched away because the party's internal elections were not conducted on time. The government has taken over PTI headquarters.

Imran Khan himself has been declared ineligible to vote. But he claims his popularity among supporters remains intact and his party will come to power.

With Imran Khan in jail and his party barred from contesting as a bloc, the field is open for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to win the most seats and give a fourth term as premier to its founder, Nawaz Sharif.