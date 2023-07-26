Expat Salaries In Saudi Arabia Highest In The World, Says Survey

The survey said expat salaries in the Middle East tend to be incredibly generous.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a popular destination for expats. A new study by consultancy ECA International has revealed that expat salaries are highest in the Middle Eastern country. The MyExpatriate Market Pay Survey said that middle managers in Saudi Arabia earn 83,763 pounds (Rs 88.64 lakh) annually on an average, which is the highest in the world. It added that the average salary is highest despite a three per cent decrease compared to the previous year. The UK, meanwhile, emerged as the most expensive location in the world to send employees.

"While they may not top the overall rankings, expatriate salaries in the Middle East tend to be incredibly generous as a way of encouraging people to relocate there, with the highest salaries being in Saudi Arabia. However, the cost of benefits ranks lower and combined with the lack of personal tax, overall package costs are more affordable," Oliver Browne, Remuneration and Policy Surveys Manager at ECA International, said in a release posted on the consultancy firm's website.

"This is in contrast to the UK, where the bulk of the package cost is due to tax and benefits rather than salary," he added.

The survey said that expatriate pay gap has widened between the UK and Japan.

It also said that average package in the UK - comprising salary, tax and benefits such as accommodation, international schooling and utilities - amounted to $441,608 (Rs 3.62 crore), though salary only made up 18 per cent of the total.

Despite the drop in real terms, Hong Kong climbed three places to become the world's fifth-most expensive place to send expat workers. Singapore sat at 16th place in the rankings.

Japan, India and China took spots two, three and four in the MyExpatriate Market Pay Survey global ranking.