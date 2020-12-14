Execution Of Journalist Based On Law: Iranian President

Ruhollah Zam, a dissident journalist, speaks during his trial in Tehran. (File)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the execution of journalist Ruhollah Zam was carried out based on law and that Iran's judiciary is independent.

"They (Europeans) have the right to comment, but Zam was executed upon a court's ruling... I think it's unlikely that this will hurt Iran-Europe relations," Rouhani said in televised remarks. Some European countries have criticised the execution.

