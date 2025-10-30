OpenAI Setting Stage For IPO That Can Give $1 Trillion Valuation

OpenAI is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering that could value the company at up to around $1 trillion, three people familiar with the matter said, in what could be one of the biggest IPOs of all time and give CEO Sam Altman access to a much larger pool of capital to pull off his ambitious agenda.

OpenAI is considering filing with securities regulators as soon as the second half of 2026, some of the people said. In preliminary discussions, the company has looked at raising $60 billion at the low end and likely more, the people said.

They cautioned that talks are early and plans - including the figures and timing - could change depending on business growth and market conditions.

Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar has told some associates the company is aiming for a 2027 listing, the people said.

