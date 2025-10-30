Ex-OpenAI, Now At Meta: Researcher Shares How To Land Top AI Jobs

A Meta researcher who previously worked at OpenAI says there is a clear path for people hoping to land roles at the world's top artificial intelligence labs.

Prakhar Agarwal, an applied researcher at Meta Superintelligence Labs, said that success in this field comes down to using AI models extensively, identifying their gaps and gaining hands-on experience.

"You're expected to identify a gap and then go solve that problem. Once you're in, you're pretty much thrown into the deep end. You define your own problems and try to come up with solutions," Agarwal told Business Insider.

According to him, interviews at top AI labs focus on a candidate's understanding of the fundamentals of large language models (LLMs) and their ability to operate in ambiguous, abstract problem spaces.

"Having a PhD helps," Agarwal said. "But if you can convey that same ability in another form, for example, through your work at a startup or by building an integral piece of software, that's enough to get your resume noticed."

He added that identifying weaknesses in AI systems is one of the most valuable skills for researchers. "The ability to find gaps in AI models is actually one of the most important things all of these companies are looking for," he said.

Agarwal worked at Apple before moving to OpenAI. "I started my career at Apple in 2020. I spent five years there, then moved to OpenAI in the OpenAI API team. I joined Meta Superintelligence Labs this summer when a lot of folks were making the shift," he said.

A graduate of the University of Washington, Agarwal said he didn't have to formally apply for roles at major AI companies. "OpenAI, Meta, and a bunch of other companies began reaching out, so I didn't have to explicitly apply for any of those," he added.

Agarwal encouraged aspiring AI professionals to gain hands-on experience and focus on problem-solving rather than theory.

"I recommend that people get their hands dirty and actually work on problems and solutions," he said. "It'll teach you what doesn't work and help you build the intuition that sets you apart in interviews."

He added that the AI community is open and collaborative, encouraging learners to reach out to others.