'7 Lakh Brought In 2025': Ex-Trump Ally Flags "Serious H-1B Visa Fraud" In Texas

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has flagged an alleged "serious H-1B fraud" in Texas, US. Greene, who resigned from Congress earlier this month, shared a video on X of an influencer who alleged that as many as 700,000 H-1B visa applicants were brought in 2025 in Texas.

The claim came months after the Trump administration introduced fresh rules, including a $100,000 payment for a noncitizen to enter the United States with an H-1B visa.

"North Texas seems to have a serious H1B Visa fraud scam going. One immigration attorney brought in over 700K H1Bs in 2025 alone," she captioned the video.

The H-1B applicants were cleared by a Dallas-based immigration lawyer named Chand Parvathaneni, the influencer alleged, adding that as of 2024, he had approved around 400,000 H-1B visa applicants, with the number rising to about 700,000 approvals in 2025.

North Texas seems to have a serious H1B Visa fraud scam going. One immigration attorney brought in over 700K H1Bs in 2025 alone.



If Republicans were serious about stopping it, they would pass my bill HR 6937 to eliminate the H1B Visa program.



pic.twitter.com/BgCAgzzVHA — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene???????? (@FmrRepMTG) January 14, 2026

There are no reports in the American media to corroborate these claims.

The influencer further alleged that these applicants were linked to fake or shell businesses often shown as tech companies but operating out of single-family homes in residential neighbourhoods.

According to the influencer, such businesses were set up in cities like Frisco and living in Texas, and despite being based out of homes, they were receiving government funding. She also claimed that North Texas has been overrun and overtaken by Muslims and Indians.

Greene, known for her strong "America first" stance, wrote, "If Republicans were serious about stopping it, they would pass my bill HR 6937 to eliminate the H1B Visa program."

Earlier this month, Greene, a long-time Trump supporter who had a public falling out with the president this year, introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives to completely end the H-1B visa program, which allows skilled foreign workers, many of them from India, to work in the US.

Her bill, HR 6937, filed on January 2, proposes changes to US immigration law to remove the H-1B visa category entirely. HR 6937 bill has been sent to the Judiciary Committee, the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Ways and Means Committee. The bill is officially titled "To amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to eliminate the H-1B program, and for other purposes."