Ex Brazil President Bolsonaro's Supporters Swarm Congress, Clash With Cops

Brazilian police used tear gas Sunday to try to repel hundreds of supporters of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro after they stormed onto Congress grounds one week after President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration, an AFP photographer witnessed.

The area around the parliament building in Brasilia had been cordoned off by authorities, but Bolsonaro backers who refuse to accept leftist Lula's election victory broke through, marched up ramps and gathered on a roof of the modernist building.

