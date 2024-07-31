Ex-BBC Presenter Huw Edwards Pleads Guilty To Indecent Child Picture Crimes

Huw Edwards resigned from BBC in April on "medical advice" (File)

Former BBC news anchor Huw Edwards, one of the most recognisable faces on UK television, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

The 62-year-old, who resigned from the BBC in April on "medical advice", six months after he was initially arrested, admitted committing the offences between December 2020 and April 2022.

