Huw Edwards: Ex-BBC Anchor In Spotlight Over Indecent Child Images

Former British TV news presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent pictures of children. Court documents indicate the charges involve 37 images found on a child's phone, shared on a WhatsApp chat between December 2020 and April 2022.
Edwards was arrested on November 8, 2023, and charged on June 26, 2024, following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service. He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Who is Huw Edwards?
- Huw Edwards has been a television journalist for 30 years, primarily known for presenting BBC News at Ten, Britain's most-watched news programme.
- He grew up in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, and attended Llanelli Grammar School before pursuing higher education. Currently, he lives in London with his wife and five children.
- Huw Edwards graduated from Cardiff University with a degree in French. He also holds honorary fellowships from Cardiff University, Swansea University and the University of Wales, Lampeter, and an honorary doctorate from the University of Glamorgan.
- Edwards has anchored coverage of significant events, including the London 2012 Olympic Games, the Royal Wedding (for which he received a BAFTA for Best Coverage of a Live Event), and the inauguration of US President Barack Obama. He left the BBC in April this year.
- He has also presented numerous programmes on history and classical music across various BBC channels. His documentaries have covered significant historical figures such as David Lloyd George, Gladstone, Disraeli and Owain Glyndwr. His series The Story of Wales was particularly acclaimed, marking the first television history of Wales in 25 years and winning several awards.