Huw Edwards: Ex-BBC Anchor In Spotlight Over Indecent Child Images

Huw Edwards graduated from Cardiff University with a degree in French.

Former British TV news presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent pictures of children. Court documents indicate the charges involve 37 images found on a child's phone, shared on a WhatsApp chat between December 2020 and April 2022.

Edwards was arrested on November 8, 2023, and charged on June 26, 2024, following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service. He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Who is Huw Edwards?