"Everything Is True": Japan Ex-PM Shinzo Abe's Killer Pleads Guilty

A man accused of killing Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe pled guilty Tuesday, three years after the assassination in broad daylight shocked the world.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, stood accused of murder and violations of arms control laws for allegedly using a handmade weapon to shoot dead Japan's longest-serving leader as he gave a speech in July 2022.

"Everything is true," he said in court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)