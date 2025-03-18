"Evacuate Immediately": Israel's Warning To Gazans Living Near Border

The Israeli army urged Gazans Tuesday to evacuate areas near the border, after it unleashed a wave of deadly overnight strikes, the most intense since a ceasefire began in January.

In a post on X, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents "specifically in the neighbourhoods of Beit Hanoun, Khirbet Khuza'a, Abasan al-Kabira and Al-Jadida".

#عاجل ‼️ تحذير إلى جميع سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في المنطقة المحددة بالأحمر وتحديدًا في أحياء بيت حانون، خربة خزاعة، عبسان الكبيرة والجديدة



⭕️بدأ جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي هجومًا قوياً ضد المنظمات الإرهابية. هذه المناطق المحددة تعتبر مناطق قتال خطيرة!



⭕️من أجل أمنكم عليكم الإخلاء… pic.twitter.com/N5Hug8TpXw — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 18, 2025

"These designated areas are considered dangerous combat zones... For your own safety, you must evacuate immediately to the known shelters in western Gaza City and those in Khan Yunis," the post said.

