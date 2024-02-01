Eva B, Pakistan's Masked Hip-Hop Star Goes Viral. Here's What We Know About Her

Eva B, aka Eva Baloch, is the first female niqab-wearing rapper from Pakistan.

Eva B, also known as Eva Baloch, adopts a presentation style reminiscent of the main character in the 2017 Hindi musical drama film "Secret Superstar" in her music videos. Not only does she mirror the character's style, but Eva B has also gained comparable fame, solidifying her position as a popular hip-hop artist in Pakistan with a significant fan base among the youth.

As per the BBC, when she was a teenager, Eva secretly worked as Pakistan's first-ever female rapper. She grew up in Lyari, a really dangerous part of Karachi known for gang wars and gun battles.

As per the newsportal, Eva began listening to music as a way of shutting out the violence and it was through happy accident that she discovered hip-hop, looking through a neighbour's computer and coming across a folder called Eminem. Eva was instantly hooked and began obsessively listening to and learning about rap. Nervous about her family's reaction, Eva began writing and rapping in secret.

Eva B commenced recording music in her closet, and when her track "Gully Girls" gained widespread popularity, her brother discovered her secret. He presented her with an ultimatum: she could only continue rapping if she wore a mask and concealed her identity.

Adhering to these terms, Eva released additional music, and her career skyrocketed when she was invited to collaborate on the song "Kana Yaari" for Coke Studio, Pakistan's premier music television show.

Presently, Eva manages her own record label alongside her husband, who is also a rapper. Notably, her music has been featured in the Disney miniseries "Ms Marvel."