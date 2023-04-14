Europe's Jupiter Spacecraft Successfully Separates From Rocket

The JUICE spacecraft successfully separated from its Ariane 5 rocket after launching. (File)

The European Space Agency's JUICE spacecraft successfully separated from its Ariane 5 rocket after launching on Friday, which means the probe has begun an eight-year journey to explore Jupiter's icy moons.

The probe separated as planned at an altitude of 1,500 kilometres (930 miles), 27 minutes after launching from Europe's spaceport in Kourou.

Stephane Israel, the CEO of French firm Arianespace in charge of the rocket, said it meant the launch was "a success".

