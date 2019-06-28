Europe's Heatwave Consistent With Climate Change, More To Come: UN

This year is on track to be among the hottest ever and would mean that 2015-2019 would be the world's hottest five-year period on record, the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Friday.

It is too soon to definitely attribute Europe's current blistering heatwave to climate change, but it is "absolutely consistent" with extremes and "heatwaves will become more intense, more drawn out, will start earlier and finish later," WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a briefing in Geneva.

