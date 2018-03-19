European Union Lawmakers To Investigate Alleged Misuse Of Facebook Users' Data

Antonio Tajani urged the social media giant to take more responsibility, stating that "allegations of misuse of Facebook user data" is an unacceptable.

World | | Updated: March 19, 2018 17:56 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
European Union Lawmakers To Investigate Alleged Misuse Of Facebook Users' Data

Cambridge Analytica harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook. (File)

Brussels: EU lawmakers will investigate whether the data of more than 50 million Facebook users has been misused, the head of European Parliament said on Monday.

Antonio Tajani urged the social media giant to take more responsibility, saying on Twitter that "allegations of misuse of Facebook user data is an unacceptable violation of our citizens' privacy rights."

Comments
Data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook users in developing techniques to support President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, the New York Times and London's Observer reported on Saturday.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

European UnionFacebook userFacebook data

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TDP motionDiabetesRaj ThackerayHIV & AIDSOla UberYogi AdityanathCancerKarthik's

................................ Advertisement ................................