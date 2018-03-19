European Union Lawmakers To Investigate Alleged Misuse Of Facebook Users' Data

Antonio Tajani urged the social media giant to take more responsibility, saying on Twitter that "allegations of misuse of Facebook user data is an unacceptable violation of our citizens' privacy rights."
CommentsCambridge Analytica harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook users in developing techniques to support President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, the New York Times and London's Observer reported on Saturday.
