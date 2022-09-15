European Union Chief In Ukraine To Discuss 'Cooperation' Before Integration

European Union leaders granted candidate status to Ukraine in June.

EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday she was in Kyiv for meetings with officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, to discuss closer cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union.

🇺🇦 In Kyiv, for my 3rd visit since the start of Russia's war.



So much has changed.

Ukraine is now a 🇪🇺 candidate.



I'll discuss with @ZelenskyyUa and @Denys_Shmyhal how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession. pic.twitter.com/zs9tMm0Mx1 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 15, 2022

"In Kyiv, for my third visit since the start of Russia's war. So much has changed. Ukraine is now an EU candidate. I'll discuss with Zelensky and (Prime Minister) Denys Shmygal how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession," she said in a statement on social media.

