Amid Europe's Sweltering Heat Wave, It's Raining Memes On Twitter

Europe Heat Wave: Temperatures in France could reach as high as 42 degrees celsius.

Over the last few days, words such as "baked", "sizzling" and "scorching" have been used aplenty to describe the weather in England and parts of Europe. And, now as Europeans struggle to come to terms with the rise in temperature, the rest of the world has taken the opportunity to have some harmless fun at their expense. A cursory glance at Twitter will show you that it is raining memes on the micro-blogging site.

Taking a dig at the long history of British colonisation, one user said, “British people struggling in this heat wave...Stay strong... your ancestors colonised entire countries in this heat.”

Adding further, the user joked, “This is a joke I wrote in three seconds...It does not hold the weight of moral responsibility for all current and past injustice, nor is it a comprehensive demographic and historical judgement... I'm only asking... how on Earth did those squirrely whites manage.”

Another pointed out that “Britain's “heat wave” is daily weather in Arizona.”

A person, from Europe, even dropped a hilarious image to show just how they are coping with the heat. In the caption, he said, “I think I may have been out in the Sun a touch too long.”

Here's another video to show just how people in the UK are dealing with the heatwave.

Last week, parts of England recorded a scorching 40 degrees, following which the Met office released the first ever red weather warning for rising temperatures. As per reports, the National Health Service has stated that the weather amounts to a national emergency, placing lives at risk.