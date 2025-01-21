EU Chief to Boost Ties With India On First Trip Of New Top Team

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said her top team will visit India to boost ties on the first trip abroad of its new mandate.

"Together with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi we want to upgrade the strategic partnership with the largest country and democracy in the world," von der Leyen told the Davos World Economic Forum.

