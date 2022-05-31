EU Agrees To Send 9 Billion Euros To Ukraine In Immediate Liquidity

EU leaders also agreed to ban on more than 2/3 Russian oil imports to punish Moscow.

European Union leaders meeting in Brussels have agreed to send Ukraine nine billion euros to support its economy in the face of Russia's invasion, EU chief Charles Michel announced Monday.

The European Council "will continue helping Ukraine with its immediate liquidity needs", Michel tweeted as the summit continued, boasting of "Strong and concrete support to Ukraine.

