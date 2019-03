An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 flight to Nairobi crashed with 157 people aboard (Representational)

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi that crashed early on Sunday with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard "had unstable vertical speed", Swedish flight-tracking website flightradar24 said.

"Data from Flightradar24 ADS-B network show that vertical speed was unstable after take off," the Swedish-based flight tracking organisation said on its Twitter feed.