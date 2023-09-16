Erica Robin Is First-Ever Miss Universe Pakistan: 5 Facts About Her

Erica Robin was born on September 14, 1999, in a Christian family in Karachi.

Pakistan will have a representation at the Miss Universe beauty pageant for the first time in history. Model Erica Robin, 24, was crowned as the winner of the first-ever ‘Miss Universe Pakistan' on Thursday in Maldives. Erica Robin competed against Hira Inam (24), Jessica Wilson (28), Malika Alvi (19) and Sabrina Wasim (26) for the title.

Erica Robin will now represent Pakstan at the 72nd Global Miss Universe Pageant, one of the longest running beauty contests, in El Salvador in November this year.

Here are five facts about Erica Robin.