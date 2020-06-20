'Enjoy Yourselves': Trump After Tulsa Curfew Lifted Ahead Of Rally

Donald Trump will address a re-elction campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday (File)

US President Donald Trump said Friday that a curfew which had been in place in Tulsa on the eve of his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic began has been lifted.

"I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally," Trump tweeted.

"Enjoy yourselves - thank you to Mayor Bynum!"

The curfew, which had gone into effect on Thursday night amid fears of protests turning violent, covered the area in downtown Tulsa around the BOK Center arena where Trump is to speak on Saturday.

It had been set to remain in force through Sunday morning, with a break during the day on Saturday.

