With Undone Tie, Trump's Dejected Walk After Rally Flub Amuses Twitter

A visibly upset Trump was pictured walking back to the White House after the Tulsa rally

With an undone necktie, clutching one of his campaign's signature red caps and looking visibly upset, US President Donald Trump walked back to the White House after addressing a less-than-full-arena for his first political rally in months in Tulsa, Oklahama. The image came as a sharp contrast to a prediction he made a day before gliding in his helicopter to deliver his re-election campaign speech.

"It will be a wild evening," said Mr Trump in his usual confidence-exuding tone.

The rally, however, marred by empty seats, was anything but what the US President - known to revel in large crowds - must have anticipated.

The White House had promised that Mr Trump's first rally in three months would be flooded with up to 1,00,000 people, but large sections of the 19,000-capacity BOK Center were empty.

An outdoor event for the overflow crowd was canceled because no one showed up, despite Trump's team boasting of huge interest ahead of time and more than a million ticket requests, according to a report by news agency AFP.

While the US President's critics on Twitter said that he looked "dejected" after his "disappointing rally" in Tulsa, others were amused.

I fixed it!! I'm???? ???????? Trump Returning home after his disappointing Rally! Cover, Foreigner - 'I Want To Know What Love Is' (SOUND UP) pic.twitter.com/n18LRatRap — Just Vent (@JustVent6) June 21, 2020

I can't stop watching this. This is the greatest video ever. It's like a kid who had a birthday party and no one showed up. — Redding Rebel (@RebelRedding) June 21, 2020

Mr Trump sought to use the event to bring momentum back to his re-election campaign after coming under fire for his responses to the coronavirus and to the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

This is the look of defeat.

This is the true #WalkofShame.

This is glorious to see. pic.twitter.com/J8SHhzp3O3 — Devin Nunes Mom (@NotDevinsMom) June 21, 2020

The US president refrained from commenting on the rally as the dust settled the following morning, tweeting only to deliver a Father's Day greeting.