Video: England Football Fans Shout 'Free Palestine!' On Israeli Live TV

The video shows football fans shouting "Free Palestine" on live TV.

A video, which has been doing rounds on the Internet, shows a group of English football fans shouting “Free Palestine” on live TV at a FIFA World Cup telecast by an Israeli channel.

In the video, uploaded on Twitter, a journalist is seen interviewing a group of jubilant English fans for an Israeli TV channel after England's 3-0 victory over Senegal in the Round of 16 match on Monday. While reporting live from outside the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar, the journalist asks the men if France is going to lift the Cup. As one of the fans affirms that England can easily beat defending champions France in the upcoming quarter-finals match, another chimes in and grabs the reporter's to yell “but most importantly, free Palestine”.

Following this, the journalist is heard saying “football only” as the group moves away from the camera.

English fans to Israeli TV: free Palestine ????????✊????#FreePalestinepic.twitter.com/tTI5DMpWdK — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) December 4, 2022

A number of fans have been spotted holding the Palestinian flag during the 2022 FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar. Earlier, interactions between Arab fans and Israeli media had gone viral where in one instance a Saudi fan berated an Israeli TV reporter. In the footage shot by an AFP journalist, the fan shouts, “There is only Palestine, there is no Israel... you are not welcome here”.

Besides this, Arab fans have been refusing to speak to Israeli media in Qatar and some have been shouting “Long Live Palestine” in front of Israeli TV cameras. Many Qataris have also placed a Palestinian flag next to their own national emblem, hanging from windows of their cars.

“Some foreigners do not know the Palestinian flag and ask us about it," said Yahya Abu Hantash, a 33-year-old Palestinian living in Doha. "This is a golden opportunity to introduce our cause," he added.

After beating Senegal 3-0 on Monday, England has now entered the quarter-finals where it will face 2018 FIFA World Cup champions France.