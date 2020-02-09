England Confirms Fourth Case Of Coronavirus

The patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at The Royal Free Hospital, Chief Medical Officer for England said in a statement.

Robust infection control measures are being taken to curb the spread, official said (Representational)

London:

A fourth person in England has tested positive for coronavirus, having contracted the illness from a previously confirmed British patient in France, England's Chief Medical Officer said on Sunday.

"The patient has been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at The Royal Free Hospital, and we are now using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus," Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England said in a statement.



