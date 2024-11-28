Endangered Australian Cockatoo Among World's Longest-Living Birds

An endangered type of cockatoo found only in southwest Australia is among the longest-living bird species in the world, according to a new research.

The research, published in the Pacific Conservation Biology on Thursday, found that Carnaby's cockatoos can live for up to 35 years in the wild, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Carnaby's cockatoo is a large black cockatoo endemic to the southwest of Australia's state of Western Australia (WA). It has been officially recognised as an endangered species since 1999.

The research team from the WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions looked at eight live wild birds, five females and three males, and found their ages ranged from 21 to 35 years.

It puts the species in the top 2 per cent of all wild birds globally in terms of longevity.

The oldest bird, a male, was photographed by the researchers in 2021 and identified by a leg band it was fitted in November 1986.

"This sighting was the first time the cockatoo had been observed since the breeding season in 1986 when it fledged from a nest hollow 5.7 kilometres from where it was photographed," the study said.

"Its estimated hatching date was September 24, 1986, and it was 35 years old when photographed. This is the oldest living Carnaby's cockatoo recorded in the wild."

All eight of the studied birds were still breeding at the time when they were photographed by the researchers.

The 35-year-old had strayed the furthest from its natal site, with the remaining seven all remaining within 2.5 kilometres.

The researchers said that the findings show that conservation efforts for the species should focus on older adults as well as juveniles.

They said it is important for the species' sustainable survival that adults live out their long lifespans and continue breeding.

Carnaby's cockatoos have a low rate of reproduction, with females typically laying only two eggs every year and fledging one hatchling. Juveniles also have low survival rates in the wild -- all characteristics the researchers said are shared by fellow long-living birds such as albatrosses and petrels.

