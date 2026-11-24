A woman who worked at Microsoft for 24 years was asked to leave the company, with the news of her termination arriving via email. Laura Williams was in the middle of conducting a 90-minute training session for engineering teams on how they could use AI tools to create their own documentation when she received the email. Williams has since shared a lengthy LinkedIn post recounting her experience and the unexpected end to her career at the tech giant. "That seems like pretty emphatic terminal punctuation to a 24-year career in software documentation," she said in the post.

She was among those affected by Microsoft's September 22 layoffs, with November 22 marking her last day at the company.

Williams said she received an invitation to a Microsoft Teams meeting titled "High Priority Business Update" while she was conducting the training session.

In her post, she thanked her teammates and managers for their support during her 24 years at Microsoft. She also expressed gratitude to her husband for standing by her throughout her professional journey.

Her post drew an outpouring of support from LinkedIn users, many of whom praised her long career and wished her well for the future.

"There is life after Microsoft. We will all land better off than we were before," one LinkedIn user said, commenting on her post.

"24 years at Microsoft is an incredible journey, and your experience in software development, documentation, and engineering collaboration is truly valuable.I believe AI is opening up some exciting opportunities to rethink how software is developed and how businesses operate," another user said.

"Posts like this just confirm my belief that big companies put no thought into these layoffs. Right after I joined the AWS Docs team, they let go around 3/4 of the writing team, shortly before re:Invent and a ton of launches. I find it hard to believe someone looked specifically at a writer of Laura's caliber and made a decision, and that lack of thought is disturbing. Laura, I'm sure you'll find wonderful things to do next!" a third user commented.

Microsoft has laid off hundreds of employees over the past few months as part of a broader restructuring exercise.

In July, the company announced plans to lay off 4,800 employees, representing approximately 2% of its workforce, across Xbox and other divisions. Hundreds of additional positions were reportedly eliminated in September.