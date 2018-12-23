Emmanuel Macron Takes Champagne And Foie Gras To French Soldiers In Chad

Emmanuel Macron met French soldiers in Chad for a pre-Christmas celebration. (AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron paid a pre-Christmas visit to French soldiers in Chad on Saturday, bringing enough champagne, foie gras and chocolate for 1,300 troops along with him.

Macron landed at Kossei air base near N'Djamena, the nerve centre of Operation Barkhane, a four-year campaign led by France against Islamic jihadists in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

Emmanuel Macron addressed troops of the Barkhane force at the Barkhane tactical command center

He met first with Chadian President Idriss Deby before greeting and eating with the French troops, his second such trip after one to Niger a year ago.

The French president also spoke with the commanders of British, Estonian, German and Spanish units that are taking part in the operation.

Emmanuel Macron had dinner with French soldiers in Chad

The president's personal chef Guillaume Gomez made the trip as well to ensure the troops received a holiday meal from home despite temperatures that can reach 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit).

A Barkhane commander said the operation's 4,500 troops carry out 600 operations each month.