'Proud Of You': French President's Pep Talk After Team's World Cup Miss

French president Emmanuel Macron consoled a heartbroken national football team after it lost to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final nail-biter.

The Lionel Messi-led team edged managed to edge past the French team in penalty shootouts after French striker Kylian Mbappe's historic hat-trick brought them back in the match.

Visuals showed Macron on his haunches on the field, trying to console a visibly disappointed Mbappe.

The French President also shared a video from the football team's dressing room in which he is seen speaking to the team members. He captioned the video, "Fiers de vous" - meaning "Proud of you". He is seen speaking to the team members, crushed by the defeat.

In an earlier tweet, he congratulated Argentina for its victory and praised the fighting spirit of the French players. "You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world," his message to the team read.

The French team trailed 2-0 at half-time, but Mbappe stunned in the second half, hitting two goals in quick succession. With both teams tied at 2-2 at 90 minutes, the match went into extra time. Messi scored then, and it seemed all but over for France. Only, it wasn't. Mbappe scripted a stunning comeback with an equaliser, taking the match to the shootout stage, in which Argentine eventually edged past.