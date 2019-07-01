Emirates Launches World's Shortest Flight Between Dubai And Muscat

The wiring on an Airbus A380 is longer than the distance between Dubai and Muscat. (Representational)

The UAE-based Emirates airline on Monday launched the world's shortest A380 flight between Dubai and Muscat.

"The average flight time (40 minutes) between Dubai and Muscat is only five minutes more than the time taken to clean an @Airbus A380 by a team of 42 people," the airline said in a series of tweets on Monday.

"The wiring on an @Airbus A380 (500 km) is longer than the distance between Dubai and Muscat (340 km)," it added.

Shaikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Centre, Emirates, said: "The introduction of the A380 services to Muscat means more of our customers will have the opportunity to experience our industry-leading products onboard, and will also enhance choice and travel preferences as they plan their journeys.

"Oman is an important destination for Emirates, and we will continue to look at ways to grow our operations in the market to best serve our customers."

The new flights broke Emirates' own record. It previously operated the world's shortest scheduled A380 service, between Dubai and Doha.

However, all flights to Doha were cancelled in 2017 due to an ongoing diplomatic row between Qatar and the UAE.

