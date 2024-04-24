Elon Musk's X To Take On YouTube With Dedicated TV App For Videos

X TV app's user interface looks quite similar to YouTube

Taking on Google-owned YouTube, X social media platform will soon launch a dedicated TV app for users to upload high-quality videos, its CEO Linda Yaccarino has announced.

The X TV app's user interface looks quite similar to YouTube.

In a post on the social media platform, Yaccarino said that from the small screen to the big screen, X is changing everything.

"Soon we'll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen," said the X CEO.

Users can expect trending video algorithm, AI-powered topics, cross-device experience, enhanced video search, effortless casting, and wide availability (coming soon to most smart TVs).

"We'll keep you updated. And of course please share your ideas. We build X for our community," said Yaccarino.

The trending video algorithm is designed to help users stay updated with tailored popular content.

The AI-powered topics will organise videos by subject and the app will also feature enhanced video search.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)