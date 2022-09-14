Elon Musk's Take On 'Salted Butter' Leaves Internet In Splits

Elon Musk's tweet on "Salted Butter" is going viral

Elon Musk today posted a random opinion on Twitter which has started chatter on the microblogging site. The Tesla CEO expressed his views on salted butter, “Salted butter is amazing, but should be stored at room temperature.” The billionaire also shared a meme along with his post, which has left the internet in splits.

Posted on September 14, the tweet has amassed 58,900 likes with 3,366 retweets and several comments.

Check out the tweet here:

Salted butter is amazing, but should be stored at room temperature pic.twitter.com/8RSr340JB8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2022

While most social media users agreed with Mr Musk's opinion, some did not. A user wrote, “Amen! There is nothing like easy spreadable butter on morning toast," another user commented, “Butter's expressionless expression is overwhelming, but EM's smile in the photo is more fatal. I spy once every day." “Have you seen what the price of butter is these days Elon? Most can't afford it!” the third commented.

On Sunday, the Tesla CEO criticised Instagram and described the social media platform as an "envy amplifier". He attacked the Meta-owned photo and video sharing platform in response to a video of Warren Buffet's right-hand man, Charlie Munger, discussing the impact of greed and envy on the world.

The Tesla chief has been warning for several years now about the dangers of picture-perfect images released by influences and users on Instagram. Previously, he even called Instagram a "next-level thirst trap".

Speaking on the Full Send podcast in August, Elon Musk revealed that he does have a private account, but has stopped using it after discovering he was wasting his time and taking too many selfies.

"Instagram is next level thirst trap. I found myself taking many selfies, and I'm like, 'Why am I doing this?' Then it was a thing of getting more likes and doing selfies," Mr Musk said.