Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket Launched: 5 Things To Know About His Other Space Projects

SpaceX Falcon Heavy is loaded with red Tesla roadster. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk today sent Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful rocket, which is loaded with his red Tesla roadster toward an orbit near Mars. It is the first time that a rocketing firm has managed to guide at least two of the Falcon Heavy's first-stage rocket boosters to land upright back on Earth. Also it's the first time that a car is being sent to the space. At the wheel of the sports car is a dummy dressed in a spacesuit nicknamed Starman and the words "DON'T PANIC" visible on the dashboard.